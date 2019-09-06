Cancer affects everyone and when it does, it’s important to have a buddy

The sixth annual pet walk will offer the opportunity for participants to join the Paws for a Cause Cancer Walk at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Bring your friends, family, spouse or dog as everyone unites in the fight against cancer.

The family-friendly event includes activities for participants of all ages. The cost is $20 per person and $10 per dog. All participants will receive a t-shirt and each dog will receive a commemorative dog toy. All participants will also receive a free photo with their buddy (pictures start at 8 a.m.).

Early registration is not required, but it is recommended for preferred shirt sizes. The walk will start on the Southeast Corner of the Hospital Parking lot and continue around the Healthy Way Fitness Trail. You can register online or download a registration form at hrhf.org and send it to the Hannibal Regional Foundation at PO Box 551, Hannibal, Mo. 63401. 100% of proceeds from Paws for a Cause will benefit the James E. Cary Cancer Center and the Hannibal Regional Infusion Center.

More information is available by calling the Hannibal Regional Foundation offices at 573-629-3577.