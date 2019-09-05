The Hannibal girls tennis team won five singles matches to top Fulton.

FULTON, Mo. — The Hannibal girls tennis team won five singles matches to clinch a 6-3 victory over North Central Missouri Conference rival Fulton Wednesday night.

The Pirates swept the top four singles matches as Blair Burton, Elizabeth Stilley, Jaspreet Kandola and Emma Haner all won in convincing fashion. That group dropped a combined 10 points in their matches.

Irelan Lomax picked up the fifth singles victory for Hannibal, winning 10-5 at the No. 6 match.

Hannibal needed a strong showing in singles after winning just one doubles match.

Burton and Stilley won at No. 1 doubles, winning 10-8.