PALMYRA — Rev. Mark E. Howard and Connie Howard will celebrate their 11th year at Park Baptist Church beginning at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8 at 217 W. Main Cross St.

The speaker for the afternoon service will be Rev. Wesley Foster, of 8th and Center Street Baptist Church in Hannibal.

The public is invited to join the church family for the celebration. More information is available by calling the church office at 573-769-2527.