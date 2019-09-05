Reagan Lehenbauer won both her matches, but the Palmyra girls tennis team fell to Quincy Notre Dame.

PALMYRA, Mo. — Reagan Lehenbauer won both of her matches, but it wasn’t enough as the Palmyra girls tennis team fell 7-2 to Quincy Notre Dame Wednesday afternoon.

Lehenbauer won her No. 3 singles match against Clair Moore 9-8 (8-6). She picked up a doubles victory when she teamed up with Jansen Juette to beat Olivia Ley and Evie Schuetz 8-2 at No. 3 doubles.

Raegan Barnett nearly won at No. 4 singles over Abigail Ley, but was defeated 9-8 (7-4). Katy Rindom lost at No. 6 singles 8-6 over Schuetz.