The Bowling Green Lions Club Champ Clark Heritage Festival Car & Truck Show will be held at the Bowling Green courthouse square Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, rain or shine

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — The Bowling Green Lions Club Champ Clark Heritage Festival Car & Truck Show will be held at the Bowling Green courthouse square Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, rain or shine. Registration will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The vehicles will not be judged and no awards will be presented, but everyone registering for the show will be eligible for $400 in random cash drawings to be awarded at 3 p.m. Participants will have the opportunity to select a “People’s Choice” winner who will receive $100 cash. You must be present to win. In addition, all registered vehicles will receive a dash plaque featuring a 1969 Ford Mach 1 Mustang owned by Larry and Anna Moore of Bowling Green.

Twelve years ago, Anna Moore was hunting for bargains with her mother, Rena Burgmeyer, and sister, Cindy Potter, at a garage sale. Moore is no stranger to classic cars, and she was not expecting to find what one garage contained. She spotted what she thought might be a Mustang under a cover in the garage and struck up a conversation with the lady running the garage sale, asking if the car was for sale. She told Moore it was not actually part of the sale, but could be purchased.

Underneath the cover was a red 1969 Mach 1 Mustang that had been restored years before at a shop in St. Louis. Anna called her husband, Larry, who told her to bring it home.

“I haven’t even heard it run,” she said. Her husband said it didn’t matter.

“If anything is wrong with it, we can take care of it,” he said.

From then on, the Mustang was brought home to Bowling Green, where it has been used in shows, cruises, parades, weddings and anniversary pictures. Some of the people who have shared in enjoying the car are Steven and Randy Moore; Anna’s brother, Butch Boyer; and grandsons, Cody Wilkinson, Chris Moore and Brian Moore. The whole family has enjoyed the car over the years and have assisted with a variety of projects. It will be highlighted with a variety of classic vehicles at the Champ Clark Heritage Festival Car Show.

The Bowling Green Lions Club is sponsoring the car show with donations from many area businesses and individuals. Profits from the show are used for Lions Club projects within the community. The most convenient way to access the show is to take Business Hwy 61 through Bowling Green and turn onto Church Street (turn between Ol’ Tops Pawn Shop and Farm Bureau) and follow Church St. to the square. Car and truck owners are encouraged to bring the entire family as there will be crafts, parade, antiques, quilt show, kids games, vintage tractors, food and music entertainment throughout the day. More information about the car show is available by contacting Rich Wilkinson at 573-324-2233 (day) or 573-324-6693 (evening) or by email at fordmustangnut@yahoo.com; Eric Gunn at 573-406-2270 (evening); Jim Craig at 573-470-2554; or Mel Motley at 574-485-4100.

More information about the festival is available by visiting www.bgchamber.org or contacting the BG Chamber office at 573-324-3733.