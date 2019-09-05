Game preview: Jefferson City at Hannibal

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Porter Stadium, Hannibal, Mo.

Records: Jefferson City – 0-1. Hannibal – 0-1.

Radio: KHMO 1070 AM, KHBL 96.9 FM

Scouting the Jays: Thunderstorms in the St. Louis area last Friday night gave Jefferson City a surprise extra home game after last week’s game against Kirkwood was postponed to Saturday and changed sites. That didn’t help the outcome, however, as Jefferson City was thumped 61-35. The Jays led 21-20 after quarterback Cole Gresham scored on a keeper with 6:55 remaining in the second quarter. His second touchdown was a 26-yard run with 8:33 remaining in regulation, but with the game already decided. Gresham completed 7 of 13 passes for 112 yards. He threw a touchdown pass and an interception. Devin White caught three passes for 84 yards, and he also returned a kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown.

Scouting the Pirates: Hannibal struggled to start the Quentin Hamner era with a 46-0 loss at Helias last Friday. The Pirates struggled on both sides of the ball as it churned up just 190 yards of offense while allowing 424 yards to the Crusaders. Running back Damien French had 98 rushing yards on 26 carries to lead the run game. Sophomore quarterback Courtland Watson completed 3 of 13 passes for 16 yards and was picked off twice. Hannibal’s defense was vulnerable to big plays in the loss to Helias as the Crusaders scored touchdowns on plays of more than 30 yards four times.