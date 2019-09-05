he Fall Festival of Country Music will be 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center

HANNIBAL — The Fall Festival of Country Music will be 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.

Music will be performed by Memory Lane, including Betty and Martin Miller, Harlon Lain, Wendell Glance, Virgil Watts and Greg Cornelius, along with special guests Sue Taylor and Shirley Cornelius and other performers.

Admittance is free but donations will be accepted for the band. Food and drink concessions will be available.

The Fall Festival of Country Music is sponsored by the Hannibal Parks & Recreation. More information is available by calling 573-221-5682.