CENTER, Mo. – The Monroe City softball team banged out 20 hits in a 15-4 victory over Mark Twain Tuesday night.

Bailee Hays, Danielle Pfanner and Emily Freidank each had three hits for the Panthers. Lauren Youngblood, Carly Youngblood and Riley Quinn also had two hits for Monroe City.

Monroe City led 7-3 before blowing the game open with an eight-run sixth inning. All the runs came with two outs.

Hays hit an RBI double, and that was followed by five straight RBI singles. Lauren Youngblood’s RBI triple made it 15-3.

Mark Twain’s Sydnee Brothers smacked a two-run homer in the third that cut the deficit to 6-2.

Riley Quinn threw 5 1/3 innings for Monroe City, allowing four runs on seven hits while striking out nine and walking three.