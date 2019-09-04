Palmyra pitcher Brooke Lawson tosses a perfect game, and strikes out 13 in the process.

LOUISIANA, Mo. – Brooke Lawson is settling in just fine with the Palmyra softball team.

In just the team’s fourth game of the season, Lawson tossed a perfect game in an 11-0 victory over Louisiana Tuesday night. Lawson, a transfer from Illini West, struck out 13 of the 15 batters she faced and threw just 61 pitches.

Jazlin Gottman led Palmyra with three hits, while Abbey Redd had two.

Gottman, Bailey Lovelace and Sophie Hoerr each had two RBIs. Gottman’s RBI triple highlighted a four-run first inning. She and Hoerr each had RBI singles in the third to make it 7-0.

Lawson’s RBI single in the fourth made it 10-0.