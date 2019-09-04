Panthers take second in triangular

PALMYRA, Mo. – The Palmyra girls golf team finished second in a triangular match Tuesday at Jackson Park Golf Course.

Palmyra finished with a 197, and was edged out by one stroke by Kirksville. Moberly was third with a 246.

Olivia Sublette was the low Panther as she shot a 46. Mallory Comstock carded a 49, and Sam Hirner shot a 50.

Reigan Parsons carded a 52 for Palmyra.

Nichols finishes 35th in race

ARNOLD, Mo. – The Hannibal girls cross country team got its season under way in the Fleet Feet Kickoff Tuesday afternoon.

Hannibal’s Claudia Nichols finished 35th as she crossed the line in 14 minutes, 44.37 seconds. Andrew Bryant and Alexia Gonzalez finished 59th and 60th, respectively.