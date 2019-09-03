MONROE CITY - Randy T. Boyer, 55, of Quincy, Ill., was taken by private vehicle to Blessing Hospital in Quincy for treatment of minor injuries after falling from a boat at Mark Twain Lake at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 1.

MONROE CITY - Randy T. Boyer, 55, of Quincy, Ill., was taken by private vehicle to Blessing Hospital in Quincy for treatment of minor injuries after falling from a boat at Mark Twain Lake at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 1.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Boyer was in a 2007 G3 model 1860SC boat that was tied to a tree stump five miles east of Black Jack Marina.

Officers said waves from other boats made the boat rock and caused Boyer to fall from it.

The Ralls County ambulance crew assisted the State Patrol at the scene.