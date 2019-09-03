The Hannibal softball team finished the Troy Lead Off Classic 1-2 Monday afternoon.

TROY, Mo. – Alyssa Hart made sure the Hannibal softball team didn’t go winless Monday afternoon.

The Pirates’ infielder drove in the go-ahead run on an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning against Warrenton, then scored an insurance run to lead Hannibal to a 4-2 victory over Warrenton in the Troy Lead Off Classic.

Hannibal finished the tournament 1-2 after losing games to Timberland 11-0 and Palmyra 7-3.

Warrenton scored in the third and fifth innings, but Hannibal had an answer each time. Sadie Stine tied the game at 1-1 in the third on a sharp grounder that wasn’t cleanly fielded by the Warrenton first baseman.

In the fifth, Sydney Hart drove in a run on a ground out, which made it 2-2. That score remained until Alyssa Hart’s heroics in the sixth.

Kylie McAfee threw all seven innings for Hannibal, allowing two runs on eight hits.

In the opening game, Hannibal had just one hit in the loss to Timberland. Taylor Simms provided the lone hit that came with two outs in the top of the fourth inning. Chloe Simms drew a walk in the third inning to represent the only other Pirate to reach base.

Hannibal was buried by Palmyra’s Bailey Lovelace and Jazlin Gottman in the loss. Gottman hit a two-run homer while driving in three RBIs, while Lovelace had a pair of doubles and also drove in three runs.

Hannibal had just for hits in the loss, while Sydney Hart and Adrya Nichelson had RBIs.