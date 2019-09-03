After losing the first game Monday, the Palmyra softball team rallied for two victories to win the Troy Lead Off Classic consolation title.

TROY, Mo. – The Palmyra softball team didn’t open the Troy Lead Off Classic like it wanted.

The finish was much better.

After losing the opening game to Francis Howell on a walk-off, Palmyra won its next two games over Hannibal and Fulton to win the consolation championship Monday afternoon.

A four-run second inning helped the Panthers (2-1) open the season on a high note.

Palmyra led 2-1 entering the bottom half of the second when Abbey Redd drove in a run on a ground out for a 3-1 lead. After Megan Stone walked and Cameron O’Brien walked, Bailey Lovelace and Jazlin Gottman hit back-to-back doubles that stretched the lead to 6-1.

Fulton got a run back in the third, but Palmyra pushed the lead again by scoring two runs on two errors in the fourth.

Palmyra had six hits as Stone and Lovelace had two hits apiece. Lovelace also drove in four runs.

Kennedy Wilson and Gottman each threw three innings. Wilson allowed two runs on two hits, while Gottman only allowed four hits while striking out one.

Palmyra scored the first five runs against Hannibal in the second game of the afternoon.

Lovelace had an RBI triple in the first, and Palmyra blew the game open with a four-run third.

Lovelace drove in two more runs on a double, and she scored on Gottman’s double two batters later. Gottman scored on an error, which made it 5-0.

Adrya Nichelson had an RBI single in the fifth that got Hannibal on the board, but Gottman answered with a two-run homer in the bottom half of the frame.

The Pirates scored twice in the seventh.

Palmyra had 12 hits. Lovelace, Gottman and Stone combined for seven hits and six RBIs.

Palmyra had tied the game in the top of the fifth against Francis Howell on Redd’s RBI double. Francis Howell, however, won the game on an error on a squeeze play to end the game.