The Moberly Area Chamber of Commerce, the City of Moberly and Main Street Moberly are holding the second annual Junk Junktion on Sept. 28 in Moberly’s Depot District.

Vendors will display vintage wears and repurposed items from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vendor applications are accepted until Sept. 13. Email tourism@moberly.com or call (660) 263-6070 for more information.