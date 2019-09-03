BOWLING GREEN - Austin R. Brown, 22, of Curryville, suffered minor injuries in a one-car crash at 2:50 a.m. Aug. 31 in Pike County. He went by ambulance to Pike County Memorial Hospital.

BOWLING GREEN - Austin R. Brown, 22, of Curryville, suffered minor injuries in a one-car crash at 2:50 a.m. Aug. 31 in Pike County. He went by ambulance to Pike County Memorial Hospital.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Brown was driving a westbound 2013 Dodge Dart on Route Y at Pike County Road 402.

Officers said he became distracted with his cell phone, and the car went off the right side of the road before striking an embankment and overturning. Brown was using a safety device.