EMERSON – John R. Swayne, 28, of St. Peters, suffered serious injuries in an ATV accident at 5 p.m. Aug. 31 in rural Marion County. He was transported by private vehicle to Hannibal Regional Hospital, then flown to Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Swayne was driving a 2008 Artic Cat ATV on private property on Route A five miles east of Emerson.

He lost control of the vehicle in a field, and it overturned.

Swayne's passenger, Giovanni M. Swayne, 8, of St. Peters, had minor injuries. He went by private vehicle to Hannibal Regional Hospital. Neither occupant of the vehicle was using a safety device.