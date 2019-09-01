A local business counselor recently received certification from the National Development Council.

According to a press release from the Kirksville Small Business Development Center and Missouri Rural Enterprise and Innovation Center, Anastasia Tiedemann recently completed 18 months of training to receive the Economic Development Finance Professional certification.

Training included credit analysis, real estate financing, loan packaging, deal structuring and negotiation, and the creation and implementation of development programs.

“It was in-depth training which will allow me to better serve the clients in our area,” Tiedemann said in a press release.

For business needs or counseling, call (660) 665-3348, or visit www.mreic.org for more resources.