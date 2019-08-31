PALMYRA - Brandon T. Gramc, 22, of Palmyra, died from injuries suffered in a one-vehicle accident at 6:05 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, in rural Marion County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Gramc was driving a 1999 BMW 5281 on Mo. 168 two miles west of Palmyra.

Officers said the vehicle went off the right side of the road, hit a utility pole and overturned.

Gramc went by Marion County ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:53 a.m. Aug. 31 by Dr. Hemal Patel.

The State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Marion County Sheriff's Department and Palmyra Fire Department.