HANNIBAL – Patrons of the Hannibal YMCA will find some improvements when the facility reopens next Tuesday.

Kara Viorel, director of business services and membership, said a new floor and benches have been finished in the sauna.

“That area will have a newer feel and we’re cleaning from the ceiling down,” Viorel said.

New ceilings are going up, along with energy efficient lights. After the other work is completed the floors will be waxed. Many volunteers have been helping with the facelift.

“This is our annual shutdown. We do it about the same time every year. Basically we do a deep clean and all the major projects,” Viorel said.

The YMCA, located at No. 1 YMCA Drive, was built in the 1980s and it takes some work each year to keep up with maintenance or repairs. Viorel said a portion of the roof was repaired recently and part of that work spilled over into this week.

Most activities at the YMCA have been cancelled during the maintenance week, but members have had other options.

“They have nationwide membership, so our Hannibal members could go to the Quincy or the Twin Pikes YMCA,” Viorel said.

YMCA CEO Eric Abts said it’s “very important for us to keep the facility updated for the members of our community.” He said lots of people use the facility each day.

For questions call (573) 221-0586 during the modified hours.