HANNIBAL – The AVENUES Domestic and Sexual Violence Shelter in Hannibal has been awarded $42,553 in Missouri Domestic Violence Shelter Tax Credits. These tax credits are available to Missouri taxpayers who donate $100 or more to AVENUES. Businesses and individuals who qualify can receive a Missouri tax credit for up to 50 percent of their donation.

AVENUES provides shelter and outreach advocacy services to victims of domestic and sexual violence in the northeast Missouri counties of Clark, Knox, Lewis, Marion, Monroe, Pike, Ralls and Shelby.

In 2018, AVENUES provided shelter to 114 women and children and provided outreach advocacy services to 401 domestic and sexual violence victims. It sheltered an average of 12 women and children per night in 2018. It also provided 1,341.75 hours of crisis intervention; 4,611.25 hours of case management and 1,536.50 hours of court advocacy throughout the year.

AVENUES Executive Director Judy Edmonson said, “Not all donations qualify for the tax credits, but all donations are greatly appreciated.” The tax credits “are a way for community members to show their support of AVENUES, while offsetting any tax liabilities they may have with the State of Missouri.” For more details contact Edmonson at AVENUES by calling 573-603-1827 or by email at avenuesresource@sbcglobal.net.

AVENUES Board President Corey Sanborn said, “AVENUES depends on the donations to continue to operate and offer our services to victims of domestic and sexual violence.” If AVENUES was able to use all the allotted tax credits, it would benefit from more than $80,000 in donations.