PALMYRA – The Palmyra R-1 Board of Education had its annual tax rate hearing for the school district at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Board of Education office.

PALMYRA – The Palmyra R-1 Board of Education had its annual tax rate hearing for the school district at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Board of Education office.

The board accepted the estimate of required local taxes for the 2019-20 school year of $3.2793 per $100 assessed value in the operating fund and $0.7487 per $100 of assessed value in the debt service fund. This represents an overall tax rate that is unchanged from last year.