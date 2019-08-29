Sunday, Aug. 25

• Police checked the well-being of people.

• Police were called to several disturbances, and a man was arrested for domestic assault at one home.

• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Rosewood Drive.

• A leave-the-scene accident was reported in the 3900 block of Evans.

• Animal complaints were investigated.

Monday, Aug. 26

• A woman was arrested on a state warrant after stealing was reported on Holman Drive.

• Police were called to a traffic crashes at 3316 Market and at 199 Progress Road.

• Numerous trucks were photographed running a red light on U.S. 61.

• Many speeding tickets were issued on Veterans Road.

• Several speeding tickets were issued on U.S. 61.

• Two male juveniles were arrested for peace disturbance.

• A lost dog was reported in the 1000 block of Georgia.

• During a traffic stop for driving the wrong way, a woman was arrested for four driving violations and a man was arrested for three state warrants and one municipal warrant.

• Reports of suspicous poeple were investigated.

• Animal complaints were received.

Tuesday, Aug. 27

• Possible animal neglect was reported in the 400 block of North Eighth Street.

• Several animal complaints were investigated.

• Speeding tickets were issued on Veterans Road and on U.S. 61.

• A leave-the-scene accident was reported at 11:20 a.m. at 4500 McMasters Ave.

• At a non-injury accident at U.S. 61 and Pleasant Street, a man was ticketed for failure to yield and no proof of insurance.

• Police were called to a non-injury accident at U.S. 61 and West Ely Road, where one driver was ticketed for failure to keep on right half of road and one was ticketed for failure to yield.

• A woman was arrested for felony theft in the 1300 block of Mark Twain Avenue.

• Felony stealing was reported in the 1600 block of Fulton Avenue.

• Police were called to disturbances.