The Courier-Post will highlight an area football player to watch this upcoming season with kickoff rapidly approaching.
Antwuan Battle
School: Monroe City
Year: Senior
Position: Running back/safety
Height: 5-5
Weight: 170
The stats: Ran for 188 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries. Recorded 29 tackles and had a fumble recovery.
Why watch: A crowded backfield meant Battle saw limited carries on offense. But with graduations, Battle should be in the mix to get a bulk of the carries this season.
He showed promise last season by averaging 7.2 yards per carry, and his lone catch on the season came in a crucial point late in the game against Helias Catholic.