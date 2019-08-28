The Courier-Post will highlight an area football player to watch this upcoming season with kickoff rapidly approaching.

Antwuan Battle

School: Monroe City

Year: Senior

Position: Running back/safety

Height: 5-5

Weight: 170

The stats: Ran for 188 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries. Recorded 29 tackles and had a fumble recovery.

Why watch: A crowded backfield meant Battle saw limited carries on offense. But with graduations, Battle should be in the mix to get a bulk of the carries this season.

He showed promise last season by averaging 7.2 yards per carry, and his lone catch on the season came in a crucial point late in the game against Helias Catholic.