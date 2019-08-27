HANNIBAL – Anyone interested in expanding their artistic skills or learning a new genre might want to visit the current exhibit at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.

HANNIBAL – Anyone interested in expanding their artistic skills or learning a new genre might want to visit the current exhibit at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.

It is actually seven exhibits in different areas of the HAC's three galleries and will continue through Sept. 7. This free exhibit is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. It is closed on Tuesday and Sunday.

One area is digital photos that were shot in the dark for the HAC Photography Channel.

Pinstripe art by Steve Gumble also is on exhibit, including a satellite dish decorated with cartoon characters.

Quincy, Ill., artists Joe Conover and Nick Sorrill contributed their works for the A Work in Progress area.

One Sorrill picture, Canvas Hill, is described as acrylic with mixed media on canvas. Conover drew a man in one corner of a large picture, naming it Man Walking.

An open exhibit titled Black and White offers pictures of various types in only black and white.

Cyndi Taylor's portrait titled Zelda Lynn is described as vines charcoal on suede mat board.

Also in this Black and White area are Sweet Annie Rose by Peggy Sue Ertrop, and Jane Wagner's oil painting titled Jake.

An unusual display described as digital fractual art was created by Deb Lutz.

One exhibit, handmade kaleidoscopes, may inspire viewers to return to the HAC to learn how to make one of these intricate pieces of art. Master craftsman Steve Kittelson of Woodland Designs in Clermont, Iowa, will return to Hannibal Saturday, Sept. 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to teach the two-mirror system and provide all materials for creating a stained glass kaleidoscope.

Anyone age 12 and over may register for this class for $195 on Eventbrite.com, by calling the HAC at 573-221-6545 or in person at the HAC.

See photo gallery for more of the art on exhibit.

bdarr@courierpost.com