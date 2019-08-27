The Courier-Post will highlight an area football player to watch this upcoming season with kickoff rapidly approaching.

Courtland Watson

School: Hannibal

Year: Sophomore

Position: Quarterback

Height: 5-11

Weight: 160

The stats: Did not play as a freshman.

Why watch: Watson won the three-person quarterback battle and will start the opener against Jefferson City Helias. Coach Quentin Hamner said Watson’s abilities best fit the offensive scheme, and can be successful if he gets the football into the playmaker’s hands.