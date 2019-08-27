The Missouri Department of conservation will increase prices for some nonresident hunting and fishing permits next year.
Changes go into effect Feb. 29, 2020.
Some fees increased by only a couple of dollars. Among the larger increases are furbearer hunting/trapping ($192 from $130), spring turkey hunting ($224 from $190), fall turkey hunting ($130 from $110) and firearm deer hunting, archery hunting and managed deer hunting (all $265 from $225).
The MDC will also limit daily fishing permits and daily hunting permits to one or three days in length, eliminating other options.
For more information and a complete breakdown of fees, visit mdc.mo.gov.
