The Mexico City Council and department heads met Aug. 5 in a work session to discuss the proposed 2019-20 city budget, including assessed property values and the city's tax levy.

When property values decrease, the city's tax levy increases, and vice versa, so revenue collections remain neutral from year to year, assuming 100% collection. Property values in the county decreased this year, and so the city held a public hearing Monday to make a final decision on the city's tax levy.

While valuations for real estate, railroads and utilities increased this year, personal property values took a hit. Personal property values in 2018 were $44.7 million, while in 2019, they were $40.5 million. Real estate values went from $105.4 million in 2018 to $106.7 million in 2019, while railroad and utility values were $8.9 million and $11.2 million, respectively. Total valuations across 2018 and 2019 were $159.1 million and $158.4 million, a decrease of approximately $649,000.

"The assessed valuation is provided to the city from the county assessor's office. That same assessment value is sent to the state auditor's office for review," Assistant City Administrator Roger Haynes said.

The state auditor's office determines tax levy changes to keep the city revenue neutral from the prior year. The city's total tax levy rate last year was $0.7190 per $100, which is split among three city funds — general, parks and recreation and public health. The 2019 proposed levy is $0.7272 per $100, which splits as $0.4310 to the general fund, $0.0987 to parks and rec and $0.1975 to public health.

The auditor's office uses a pro forma calculation to determine a city's tax levy, Haynes said. This includes looking at prior year assessment, prior year assessment adjustments, current year assessment, value of growth due to new construction and reassessments, consumer price index caps, value losses through asset age or reclassification of property and voter approved tax-rate cap limits.

A parks and rec sales tax approved by city voters in 2012 halved the property tax levy, since the sales tax was now covering a majority of the parks budget. Proposed total revenue from the $0.7272 per $100 assessed value is $1.15 million. This revenue amount assumes 100% tax collection.

Tax levy rates from 2013 through this year have remained stable.

"The rate that we are looking at for this year is falling right between all of those rates," Haynes said. "The rate really has not varied that much in the last seven years. Maybe as much as a penny and three-quarters."

After exiting the public hearing Monday, the council approved the $0.7272 per $100 tax levy during the regular meeting.

Swim team coach input

Another part of budget discussions from Aug. 5 was Fairground Pool and the proposed $3.6 million in improvements. It was proposed the pool length be reduced from 50 meters to 25 meters to still allow for swim lanes for swim team meets, while also incorporating zero-entry for young child wading.

Swim team coaches Matthias McManus and Kenneth Burle encouraged the council to find a way to keep the 50-meter pool length during the public comment portion of Monday's meeting.

"I completely agree we need upgrades,” Burle said. “I know a lot of families here in Mexico will actually go to Centralia or Moberly, because we don't have the amenities other communities have at their pool."

Burle asked the council to consider resurfacing the 50-meter pool, which could help reduce costs, while also adding the proposed splash pad and slide and fixing the pool house locker and shower facilities, he said.

A 50-meter pool is better for endurance training. A 25-meter pool would allow team members to push off from a wall more often and spend less time exerting themselves, McManus said.

Long-course meets also help fund the swim team, because they are able to draw club teams and college-aged competitors, McManus said.

"We'd be willing to give half our proceeds from the U.S.A. long-course meet that we have [to the city]," Burle said.

The team also has worked with the Columbia swim team to stagger competition days, since they also swim in a 50-meter pool, the pair said. If the 50-meter pool is maintained, the two teams could have intersquad or dual meets as well, so both competitions are held at the same pool.

"The [50-meter pool] is a draw for people who want their kids to be on the swim team," Burle said.

McManus also said three of his team members through his coaching have received college scholarships after training in the 50-meter pool. The team also purchased its equipment stored at the pool, he said. "The city hasn't had to pay for a dime of them," he said.

The team is self-funded for its meets and doesn't charge entry for competitors, McManus said. The team looked at using the 25-meter pool at Missouri Military Academy, but it would be required to pay a $300 rental fee, he said.

"[Fairground Pool] has been a great facility. It's helped my kids build endurance. The YMCA only has a 20-yard pool," McManus said. "I believe we could turn it into a money-maker."

It will be harder for the team to hold meets within its league were lane length to be reduced, he said. Mexico and Columbia are the only communities in the area with 50-meter pools and other teams have used the Mexico facility to conduct meets, McManus said.

The team brings in about $5,000 due to its meets, which McManus also said he's willing to split half with the city. McManus estimates the team could bring in $50,000 over a four-day period if it hosts championship meets. They haven't in the past due to air and water quality requirements, but pool improvements could change that, he said.

"We would have over 1,100 kids swimming here. We would have closed the pool down to the public, but when has the pool made $50,000 in a four-day period, even to split it with you?" McManus said. "We're willing to work with you and there are other entities out there that will help us keep our pool at a 50-meter pool."

Mayor Ayanna Shivers thanked the pair for their input and let them know no decisions have been made at this time on design or build, but that they will happen in the coming months. "Nothing is definitive yet," she said. "This gives us some good information."

In other business:

• The council approved a resolution for railroad tie replacement as part of the industrial rail spur maintenance project. Spike Construction had the winning bid of $20,000, which is the budgeted amount. They will replace 100 ties.

• The council approved an ordinance to fix the legal description of Teal Lake Village when it was rezoned from R-1, single family, to R-2, dual-family residential for the planned unit development. The legal description mistake was discovered when the city was doing the review process for Teal Lake Village Plat 1. Items such as cardinal directions were mislabeled on the original documents.

• The council approved four ordinances updating its traffic and vehicle schedules. The schedules relate to traffic signs, including speed limit, no parking zones, gross weight allowed and stop signs. The city is working to make sure documented inventory matches actual signage.

• The council approved a task order for sidewalk construction at 220 W. Jackson St. Robert and Helen Fenlon will share costs with the city for the replacement. They will provide $9,394 of the total $23,170 project cost. They will fill window wells at the property, along with sidewalk replacement. The city will pay for a handicap ramp at Washington and Jackson streets, along with curb and gutter work. Work will be done by Plan B Development of Mexico. Work is required due to metal coal chute covers extending into the sidewalk that have corroded and become a public liability. The covers will be removed and replaced with the sidewalk.