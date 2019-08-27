FLORIDA - The Mark Twain Birthplace State Historic Site and the Monroe County Historical Society will host their annual Salt River Quilt and Craft Show the first weekend in October.

The quilt show will be on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5-6, inside the Mark Twain Memorial Shrine in Florida. Approximately 100 quilts will be hung in the museum’s two galleries.

The concurrent craft show will be in Mark Twain State Park’s Buzzards Roost Picnic Area, which is a mile south of the Shrine.There, food and craft vendors will be set up inside Huckleberry Hall on the same days as the quilt show.

This year’s quilt show theme is “It’s Fall, Y’all” and will feature autumn-themed quilts. Other quilt categories will include antique or reproduction quilts of the 1930s (depression era), wildflower quilts, miscellaneous quilts (including antique quilts), and quilts made by young people age 18 years and younger. The quilts will be judged in each category and ribbons and prizes awarded.

Live presentations will be offered daily at the quilt show. The quilt and craft shows and presentations are free. The events open daily at 9 a.m. and close Saturday afternoon at 5 p.m. and Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m.

There is still time to enter a quilt in the quilt show or become a vendor at the craft show. Anyone interested in entering one or more quilts may contact Verna Spangler of the historical society at 573-470-7154 or Marianne Bodine at the Memorial Shrine at 573-565-3449. To be a vendor, contact Michelle Senn at 660-234-4374 or Marianne Bodine.

The Mark Twain Memorial Shrine is located at 37352 Shrine Road in Florida. For more information, call 573-565-3440. The official news release for the event can be found on the Missouri State Parks website at: https://mostateparks.com/event/78451/2019-salt-river-quilt-and-craft-show. The public is welcome in Missouri State Parks.





