The Courier-Post will highlight an area football player to watch this upcoming season with kickoff rapidly approaching.

Dakota Compton

School: Palmyra

Year: Senior

Position: Running back/linebacker

Height: 5-8

Weight: 170

The stats: Ran for 380 yards on 75 carries last season. Made 10 tackles, including two for loss.

Why watch: Heavy graduations in Palmyra’s backfield and at linebacker means Compton will move up the depth chart and start at both places. His physicalness was evident in the Hannibal Jamboree last weekend, and that grit will be useful for the Panthers on offense and defense.