Monday, Aug. 19
• Possible animal neglect was among numerous animal complaints received by the police.
• Many commercial trucks were photographed running a red light on U.S. 61.
• Several speeding tickets were issued on U.S. 61.
• Police investigated reports of suspicious people.
• A possible property maintenance violation was reported in the 2200 block of Hope Street.
• Stealing was reported at Walmart and in the 100 block of North Main.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
• A man was arrested for assault of an officer.
• Animal complaints were investigated, including one of possible animal neglect.
• Police were called to disturbances.
• Misdemeanor stealing was reported at Walmart and in the 4100 block of Market.
• Felony stealing was reported at Huck Finn Shopping Center.
• Police were called to accidents on private property.
• A leave-the-scene crash was reported on James Road.
• Property damage was reported in the 900 block of Pleasant Street.
• A forcible rape was reported.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
• A woman was arrested for assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action after police received a report of an assault.
• Numerous vehicles were photographed running a red light on U.S. 61.
• Several speeding tickets were issued on state Highway 79.
• Misdemeanor stealing was reported at two locations on River Bluff.
• Stealing was reported at Walmart.
• Police were called to disturbances.
• Police checked the well-being of people.
• A woman was charged with failure to yield at a stop sign after a non-injury accident at 4018 McMasters Ave.
• Felony stealing was reported on Clinic Road.
Thursday, Aug. 22
• Several speeding tickets were issued on Veterans Road and on U.S. 61.
• Property damage was reported in the 200 block of South Seventh Street.
• A possible property maintenance violation was reported in the 400 block of Olive Street.
• Property damage was reported in the 800 block of Ben Lomond.
• A woman was ticketed for following too closely after a non-injury accident at Stardust and U.S. 61.
• Animal complaints and a report of possible animal neglect were investigated.
• A leave-the-scene accident was reported at 3559 Stardust.
• Misdemeanor stealing was reported in the 700 block of Broadway.
• Abandoned vehicles were reported.
Friday, Aug. 23
• Stealing was reported in the 1900 block of Orchard Avenue and on YMCA Drive.
• Police checked the well-being of several people as requested.
• A man and woman were arrested for assault after police were called to a domestic disturbance.
• Many commercial vehicles were were photographed running a red light on U.S. 61.
• Numerous speeding tickets were issued on Veterans Road, U.S. 61 and state Highway 79.
• A woman was arrested for domestic assault after police were notified of a disturbance.
• Stealing was reported three times at Walmart.
• Property damage was reported near North Seventh and Bird streets and in the 2100 block of Broadway.
• Vandalism was reported in the 900 block of Center Street.
Saturday, Aug. 24
• Police were called to a non-injury accident at Murphy Gas Station on Stardust Drive.
• Stealing was reported twice at Walmart, in the 1500 block of Booker and twice in the 1600 block of Booker Street.
• Stealing was reported in the 5000 block of Wyaconda.
• Police investigated animal complaints, reports of suspicious people and traffic complaints.
• A man was arrested for assault after police were called to a domestic disturbance.
• Several adults were issued verbal warnings about park hours at Lover's Leap.