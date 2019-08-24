When Lewis and Clark went up the Big Muddy in 1804, they camped five nights along the northern river bluffs of Jackson County. One of those camps sites was on an island near today’s Sugar Creek. They discovered that the water in the nearby stream had a sweet taste due to the many sugar maples along the stream as they were picking wild plums, so they referred to the stream as the Sugar Creek.

The first settlement in what is now Sugar Creek was the river landing, where hundreds of steamboats brought passengers and freight up the river during the 1840s and 1850s during the trail days of Independence. Wayne City Landing was named in honor of Lt. Anthony Wayne from Fort Osage, who had camped on the bluffs there while chasing Indians.

Wayne City saw the construction of the first railroad of sorts west of the Mississippi. It ran from the river port up the along the creek to the Independence Square. They never sprang for a locomotive; the train was apparently pulled by a team of mules. In fact, they never even laid steel rails. The rails were carved out of the abundance of timber they had to remove for the right of way. The rail cars were also flat wooden wagons, with wooden wagon wheels. A Civil War veteran, Oliver James Dickey, was one of the earliest settlers in the neighborhood. The modest house he built in 1880 was on today’s Elizabeth Street.

In 1891, Arthur E. Stilwell of the Kansas City Southern Railroad fame purchased the Goetz Beer Garden along the southern edge of Sugar Creek and transformed it into a first-class pleasure resort known as Fairmount Park. The park boasted the “Big Dipper,” the largest roller coaster west of Chicago. It had nearly a 50-year run, but the Great Depression brought the park to its knees and polished it off.

Shortly after the turn of the century, rumors were floating around that John D. Rockefeller was buying up property along the north end of Sugar Creek for a goat farm, but it soon became obvious that it was land for a refinery. The Standard Oil Company of Indiana brought in the original work force from the Whiting, Indiana refinery to construct and get things underway at the new refinery. Many of them were Eastern Europeans – Slovaks and Croats – giving the community a different flavor than the rest of Jackson County. When the refinery went on line they manufactured kerosene for the cook stoves and lamps of the day. However, with the coming of the automobile and then the jetliners, the product line was expanded and the Sugar Creek plant grew to become one of the largest in the Midwest.

Shortly after the opening of the refinery a group of investors formed the Sugar Creek Townsite Company and started buying up property around the refinery to build new homes and lay out new roads. During those early years stores developed and three churches started up, plus a four-room school house. The main drag through the new community where the stores were built was just a muddy dirt road known as Fairmount Boulevard, which became today’s Sterling Ave.

Shortly after World War I, businessmen and community leaders formed the Sugar Creek Improvement Association to hasten development such as street lighting and paving streets and generally improving the overall quality of life in the community. By 1920 the population had grown to about 1,800, so the improvement association petitioned the Jackson County Court to incorporate as a city, and on November 16, 1920, the court approved the request and appointed the town’s first mayor and city government.

Reference: “Sugar Creek, Missouri,” by Richard N. Piland, part of the Arcadia Publishing “Images of America” series.

