HANNIBAL - Relay of Voices, a four-month expedition from the Headwaters to the Mouth of the Mississippi River, will make its way through Hannibal on Aug. 26 and 27.

Spearheaded by Victoria Bradford Styrbicki with the assistance of a relay team made up of support staff, including her husband/collaborator Tom Styrbicki, Relay is on a mission to collect individual stories and voices throughout the Mississippi River region, giving individuals involved the opportunity to engage in their journey and feel connected with the other communities dotting the 2,400 miles along Mississippi River.

The public is invited to meet Victoria Bradford Styrbicki and Tom Styrbicki and to participate in their storytelling process during the 6 Voices Reception at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 26, at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St. During this event the Relay team will relay the voices and landscapes from Quincy and connect them to the voices of Hannibal, while also sharing a special dish featuring shrimp from Victoria’s home state of Louisiana provided by the Louisiana Seafood Promotions & Marketing Board.

The public is also invited to send the relay team off from Hannibal at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28. The relay duo will depart from Central Park. Local runners and bikers are welcome to accompany the team on their journey for as far as they choose.

The entire endeavor will take place from July through November 2019. Relay has been working with 104 communities, 20 to 40 miles apart, as daily stops on the expedition as it travels downriver through Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi and Louisiana, finishing at the mouth of the river at the Gulf of Mexico. Sponsors for the Relay of Voices include Water Institute of the Gulf, the Great River Road, the Mississippi River Network, and the Louisiana Seafood Promotions & Marketing Board.

Locally, Relay of Voices has been working with the Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau, Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce, Hannibal Parks & Recreation Department and the Hannibal Arts Council. For more information, visit relayofvoices.com.

Victoria Bradford Styrbicki, A House Unbuilt Executive and Artistic Director/ Relay Director, is an artist and cultural producer working across the lines of public art, dance, social practice and installation. Styrbicki currently works as Executive and Artistic Director of A House Unbuilt, a nonprofit organization focused on movement research. She refers to the work she does there as “social choreography,” moving people both physically and conceptually toward greater connectivity. This work relies on collaboration from other artists as well as research institutes, environmental organizations, political organizations, arts organizations, governments and government agencies, individual citizens, and communities at large across the United States, particularly as witnessed in Relay of Voices. Styrbicki studied visual arts, anthropology, and theology at the University of Notre Dame (BFA) and visual arts and performance at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (MFA).

Tom Styrbicki, Relay Collaborator, is a bridge engineer, runner, bicyclist and Minnesota native. Styrbicki serves as the State Design Engineer at the Minnesota Department of Transportation, and in this role, he supports and encourages the movement of people in every way (motorized and non-motorized) that fulfill their lives. In addition to being a licensed professional engineer with a BA in Environmental Science from the University of Colorado, BS in Civil Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines and MS in Structural Engineering from the University of Nebraska, Styrbicki has competed in 20 marathons, 30 relays, and 15 triathlons.



