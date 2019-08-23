The Courier-Post will highlight an area football player to watch this upcoming season with kickoff rapidly approaching.

Philip Marti

School: Mark Twain

Year: Senior

Position: Punter/Lineman

Height: 6-2

Weight: 235

The stats: Totaled 950 yards worth of punts on 24 kicks. Averaged 39.6 yards per punt, and his longest was 55 yards. Pinned eight punts inside opponents’ 20-yard line.

Why watch: Mark Twain coach Karl Asbury joked it isn’t good when his team punts, but the Tigers may have one of the area’s best legs when they need to boot the ball. Marti showed that with his punts that nearly averaged 40 yards, which can help Mark Twain win a field possession game. Those kinds of punters are simply uncommon in Class 1 football.