PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra City Council members approved a new ordinance establishing a caterer's license for businesses during their regular meeting Thursday, Aug. 22.

City Attorney Chase Hickman delivered the second reading of a bill establishing a $10 per day liquor caterer’s license for businesses that already sell liquor in their establishments. Hickman said the bill started amid festivals like the city’s bicentennial celebration on Saturday, Aug. 10 and the Marion County Fair — but nonprofit groups served alcoholic beverages during each of those events, requiring a different type of license. Council members unanimously approved the measure and established a new ordinance.

City Council members also discussed contacting residents at locations where grass, weeds or debris are on the properties. The council members proposed having members of the Building Commission walk along the blocks of downtown Palmyra to determine locations that are in violation of the city code for property debris.

The next council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5

