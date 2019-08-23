With the finishing work now complete, the old Champ Clark Bridge will be permanently closed to traffic next week due to recent wet weather. A specific date has not yet been scheduled

LOUISIANA, Mo. — With the new Champ Clark Bridge open at Louisiana, work continued on the Illinois side to connect the marina to U.S. Route 54.

With the work now complete, the old Champ Clark Bridge will be permanently closed to traffic next week due to recent wet weather. A specific date has not yet been scheduled.

“Massman Construction has done a great job getting that connection completed so that the old bridge can be permanently closed,” said Project Director Keith Killen.

Removal of the old bridge deck is scheduled to begin once the old bridge is closed to traffic. Demolition of the truss will occur later this fall.

For information on this project, you can visit the Champ Clark Bridge website at www.champclarkbridge.com.