A few months ago, Pat Deeter, a longtime member of the Independence Art Association, sat in the restaurant at the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 2 in Independence and looked at the blank walls surrounding her.

“We eat lunch and dinner here quite often, and I kept looking at those white walls and thought, ‘Boring!’ So I met with some other members of the art association, and we came up with the idea to have a gallery at the DAV featuring local artists,” Deeter said at last Friday’s ribbon cutting of the Mark Hope Gallery.

Hope, a Vietnam war veteran who suffered from post traumatic stress disorder after serving in the Army, recently passed away and is honored by a plaque that reads: “Some were not POWs but remained prisoners of the war for the rest of their lives.”

“Everyone really seems to like the new gallery,” said Dean Travis, manager of the DAV building at 14605 East U.S. 40. “The art really brightens the place up and the gallery honors a veteran, which to me, makes it even more special.”

Hope’s wife, Colleen Latimer, and his mother, Hazel Hope, attended the opening and were overcome by the emotion of seeing not only area artists’ work, but some of the stark pen and ink sketches done by Hope before he passed away in 2017.

“I hope Mark’s art and all the art you see here inspires people who come to the DAV,” Hazel Hope said as she spent some time admiring her son’s art. “Mark struggled with many issues after he returned home from Vietnam, but he always enjoyed his art.”

One piece, depicting a jungle scene from Vietnam, has been hand tinted by Hope’s wife.

“Mark just did the pen and ink sketches and I decided to hand color this piece and I know he would be so proud of it,” Latimer said. “I did add one little item. He was always talking about girlie magazines and how all the boys looked at them over in Vietnam, so I added one of the fellows looking at a girlie magazine.”

She chuckled, and pointed out the discreet magazine.

“I don’t think Mark would have minded me adding that, do you?”

While Deeter was the driving force behind the gallery, many patrons of the Independence Art Association were involved, with many doing behind-the-scenes work to make it happen.

Kip and Jim Deeter, Jim Stayton, Matthew and Michael Leonard and Roger Campbell installed the system used to hang the paintings.

Local artist Jamie Lavin curated the first show, which featured 15 local artists, many of whom are members of the Independence Art Association.

The north wall of the gallery has a patriotic theme entitled “The things they fought for.”

“So many people contributed to this effort,” said Betty Key of the Independence Art Association, “and we hope that everyone who visits the DAV enjoys it as much as we do.”