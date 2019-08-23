Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation crews will perform bridge work in Monroe County

MONROE CITY, Mo. — Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation crews will perform bridge work in Monroe County. Please see the dates and locations below.

U.S. Route 24 — Wednesday, Aug. 28, the road will be reduced to one-lane traffic at Indian Creek Bridge, located just east of Monroe County HH, while bridge work is completed between 8-11 a.m. that day. U.S. Route 24 — Wednesday, Aug. 28, the road will be reduced to one-lane traffic at the Norfolk Southern Railroad Bridge, located just west of the Missouri Route 15/U.S. 24 junction, while bridge work is completed between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. that day. Missouri Route 151 — Thursday, Aug. 29, the road will be reduced to one-lane traffic at Flat Creek, located north of Madison, while bridge work is completed between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. that day. Missouri Route 151 — Monday, Aug. 19 to Thursday, Aug. 29, the road will be reduced to one-lane traffic from Monroe County Route J and Monroe County Route M while patching work is completed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. that day. There will be a 10-foot width restriction in place and flaggers will be used for traffic control. Monroe County Route M —– Tuesday, Sep. 3 to Thursday, Sept. 5, road will be reduced to one-lane traffic from MO 151 to the Randolph County Line while patching work is completed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. that day. There will be a 10-foot width restriction in place and flaggers will be used for traffic control.

Please use caution if you will be traveling through these areas. MoDOT personnel remind motorists to obey all work zone signs and personnel, and put down your cell phone to eliminate distractions.

This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed. More information is available by contacting MoDOT's Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MoDOT (275-6636). All roadwork is posted on the traveler information map. You can also visit them online at www.modot.org/northeast.