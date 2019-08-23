PALMYRA — The Palmyra R-I Parents as Teachers Program in partnership with the Missouri Department of Conservation and Palmyra Park & Recreation Department invite families to discover nature and the joy of reading in Flower City Park, 1034 Johnston Ave. in Palmyra.

A storybook trail will bring to life Fran Hodgkins’ book “If You Were My Baby, A Wildlife Lullaby” with illustrations by Laura J. Bryant.

Families and their children will have an opportunity to read outside and view the pictures of baby animals in the forests and water, as they grow and play with their moms.

The storybook trail will be up in Flower City Park by the tennis court from Friday, Aug. 30 to Friday, Sept. 13. Special activities for preschoolers and their families are planned for Wednesday, Sept. 4 from 9-10 a.m. and 1-2 p.m. and Thursday, Sept. 5 from 9-10 a.m.

Children and their parents will have a chance to play, create and discover the magic of baby animals and other items found in nature.

More information is available by contacting the Parents as Teachers office at 573-769-2191 or pat@palmyra.k12.mo.us.



