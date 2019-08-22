Wins three grand champion awards for meat products

Country Meat Shop owner Mark Reynolds needs to find more space to hang his ever-growing collection of awards. Just in the past month, the Moberly meat shop won six national awards after competing against meat processors from around the midwest and other parts of the country, Reynolds said.

The shop’s most recent awards came from the American Cured Meat Championships, held in conjunction with the 80th annual American Association of Meat Processors convention July 25-27 in Mobile, Alabama. Country Meat Shop brought home three grand champion awards for bacon, smoked pork loin and andouille sausage, two reserve grand champion awards for boneless ham and summer sausage, and a reserve champion award for wieners.

Country Meat Shop’s crown jewel is its bacon, which has either won or placed in nearly every competition to which it was submitted. Reynolds said the keys to good bacon are the balance of salt and sugar and methodical smoke cycles.

“We don’t rush the smoke cycles,” Reynolds said. “A lot of people will try to do bacon in three or four hours, and we do it in nine to 10 hours at a lower temperature. It’s one of the better bacons around.”

Country Meat Shop opened in 2011 but did not enter competitions until 2015. Since then, the meat shop has won over 100 awards in international, national and state competitions, so many that they are running out of space to on their shop walls.

Earlier this year, Country Meat Shop won two gold medals for its bacon and smoked boneless ham in an international trade fair for the meat industry, which is based in Frankfurt, Germany.

Reynolds said the average person’s conception of the competition is likely based around barbeque contests seen on television, which is not the case.

“Some of these barbeque contests, you’re being judged on the presentation of your food,” Reynolds said. “This is all about the product.”

Each contestant submits their products with only a number. A panel of meat scientists and industry specialists review the meat without meeting the processors. All entries are judged on the basis of aroma, flavor, eye appeal, color and texture.

This year’s ACMC competition featured 484 entries in 29 different product classes. More than 50 AAMP members participated in the competition, which was considered low turnout, but participation often declines when the competition is held outside of the midwest, he said. Although there weren’t as many competitors, Country Meat Shop’s wins did not come easily, but it stood out from the pack with its balance of spices, smoke cycles and precision, Reynolds said.

“We’re very particular on what we do normally,” Reynolds said. “That carries over to how particular we with our contests and make sure everything is exactly how we want it to be.”

Since entering in competitions, Reynolds has seen a rapid expansion of Country Meat Shop. He will often receive customers who have heard about the award-winning meat shop from as far away as neighboring states.

“We’re seeing a range of people from further out,” Reynolds said. “Last weekend, I noticed people with Liberty, Missouri, T-shirts on, so they’re from the Kansas City area. … Some guys on their way to Nebraska stopped through here on the way.”

ecliburn@moberlymonitor.com