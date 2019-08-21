The Courier-Post will highlight an area football player to watch this upcoming season with kickoff rapidly approaching.

Abe Haerr

School: Palmyra

Year: Junior

Position: Tight end/Linebacker

Height: 6-5

Weight: 205

The stats: His 12 catches tied for most on team last season. His 264 receiving yards and five touchdown grabs led Palmyra. Also made 22 tackles and had an interception.

Why watch: Haerr will be the biggest target for quarterback Corder Lehenbauer this season, and proved he can be a reliable option as he led the Panthers in catches, yards and touchdowns. His size makes him a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses.

Defensively, he’ll be apart of the front seven that has built the reputation of creating chaos in opponent’s backfields. With graduations of the team’s leading tacklers from a year ago, Haerr can step into that spot.