PALMYRA, Mo. – A recent scam with letters requesting payment for a copy of a real property deed are part of a recent scam, according to Marion County Recorder of Deeds Harla Friesz.

Marion County residents could receive a letter prompting them to mail in $87 to receive a copy of their real property deed. Friesz said these letters are not coming from the Recorder of Deeds Office and are part of a scam.

The company is attempting to receive an exorbitant fee for a copy of the deed. Friesz said she can provide a copy of the deed for a nominal fee.

More information is available by contacting the Recorder of Deeds Office at 573-769-7001.