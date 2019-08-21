The Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for the 2019 class of Leadership Hannibal

HANNIBAL – The Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for the 2019 class of Leadership Hannibal. Class dates are Wednesday, Sept. 11, Wednesday, Sept. 25, Wednesday, Oct. 9 and Wednesday, Oct. 23, Wednesday, Nov. 6 and Wednesday, Nov. 20.

Leadership Hannibal is designed to help new, aspiring or current leaders — in business, industry, community and other industries — develop the knowledge and connections they need to make a difference in their business or organization and in the community. The goal of Leadership Hannibal, which has remained true for the past 27 years, is to enhance the social and economic well-being of Hannibal by creating and cultivating an active group of effective community leaders.

Sessions run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the dates above and cover the following topics: Government, Tourism, Education, Industry and Economic Development, Healthcare and Quality of Life.

More information is available by contacting the Chamber office at 573-221-1101 or by emailing Executive Director McKenzie Disselhorst at director@hannibalchamber.org for an application.