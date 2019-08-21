Fifth “Superheroes for Kids” Trivia Night will feature various trivia topics and a way to raise funds to help the Child Center's efforts in Hannibal

HANNIBAL — You don't have to be Superman or Batman to be a superhero for area children, but donning eye-catching costumes and setting up decorations are encouraged during the the Child Center's fifth “Superheroes for Kids” Trivia Night beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24, at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Hannibal.

Marketing Coordinator Sara Henderson said the event's theme inspires a fun atmosphere, as teams answer questions from a wide variety of topics — raising funds to help the Child Center provide resources for children who are victims of physical or sexual abuse. The agency works closely with officials in law enforcement and the legal system to help seek justice for children involved in those types of cases. Henderson said the annual fundraiser attracts a diverse crowd — including members of law enforcement agencies, prosecuting attorneys, area professionals and members of the public — and the trivia-filled event continues to help the Child Center help more children in the area.

“It's been growing year after year,” she said.

Henderson said The Child Center covers 14 counties through offices in Hannibal and Wentzville, and the “Superheroes for Kids” Trivia Night keeps funds in the Hannibal area to help the Child Center provide outreach in times of need, spreading the word about their outreach efforts

“What really stands out in my mind is that everybody who attends is usually brought in by somebody else — a lead on that table,” Henderson said. “So what's wonderful for us is not only do we get to have a great, fun night out, we also get to educate a lot of new people who attend the event who don't really know about the Child Center or what we do.”

After they learn about the organization's mission, Henderson said many people become invested —attending more events or learning more about the Child Center with a breakfast tour. As the “Superheroes for Kids” Trivia night continues to grow, Henderson and fellow representatives from the Child Center look forward to what the evening will bring.

“Not only is it financially beneficial to our organization, but it allows us to get involved with our community members as well,” Henderson said. “Hannibal is such a wonderful, giving community, so being able to see those people and interact with them is very beneficial for us.”

Doors open at 6 p.m., and trivia begins at 7 p.m. Admission is $160 for a table of eight participants or $20 per person. Admission includes draft beer and soda, and outside food is permitted. Prizes will be awarded to the top scoring team and participants with the best table decorations.

More information, registration information and ways to give a gift are available by contacting Event Coordinator Lisa Zweifel at lzweifel@cacnemo.org or 636-332-0899.

