MARK TWAIN LAKE, Mo. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, enthusiastic volunteer hunters, White-Tails Unlimited and the Local Lions Club are planning the annual deer hunt for disabled individuals at Mark Twain Lake.

The hunt will take place during the 2019 Missouri Rifle Deer season on Saturday, Nov. 23 and Sunday, Nov. 24, in the Indian Creek Recreation Area. The hunt will be restricted to 35 permanently disabled (non ambulatory, semi ambulatory) individuals having a valid 2019 Missouri firearms deer tag and a hunter safety certification card.

All hunters must comply with the 2019 Missouri Department of Conservation hunting regulations. To ensure a safe hunting experience, certain procedures will be in effect throughout the two-day hunt. Hunters will be required to hunt from and stay in the blinds while in the field. Weapons are restricted to 20-gauge or larger slug shotguns, muzzle loader, crossbow, or bow and arrow. Participants must have Hunter Education.

Applications must be received on or before Sept. 16 to qualify for the hunt. A drawing to select participants will be held on September 23, 2019 at 8 a.m. at the Mark Twain Lake Project Office.

More information and applications are available by contacting the Mark Twain Lake Project Office, 20642 Highway J, Monroe City, Mo., 63456 or phone 573-735 4097.