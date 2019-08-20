The Ralls County R-II Board of Education held their annual tax levy and reviewed programs and projects at the start of the 2019-2020 school year during their regular meeting Thursday, Aug. 15

CENTER, Mo. – The Ralls County R-II Board of Education held their annual tax levy and reviewed programs and projects at the start of the 2019-2020 school year during their regular meeting Thursday, Aug. 15.

The annual tax levy was conducted by board members, with no visitors in attendance. The unchanged rate was approved — the total tax rate will remain at $3.46, with $2.75 for the incidental fund and $0.71 set aside for the debt service fund. School administrators reported on topics including Meet the Teacher Night, updates and improvements for the grounds and facilities, MAP testing score reports, bus routes, new teachers and online registration.

In other business:

Construction is scheduled to move forward for the district bus barn, following a 30-day hold period to discuss of an alternate plan.

Board members approved Missouri School Boards' Association policy updates.

The school district will use the state plan as a model for its Special Education Compliance Plan.

At Ralls County Elementary School, a security camera will be installed in the gymnasium. Discussions continue about a potential therapy dog for the school.

Board of Education members will participate in continuing education courses.

The board's next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12.