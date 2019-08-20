Several Northeast Missouri natives were among 153 students at John Wood Community College who were named to the dean's list for the 2019 summer term
QUINCY, Ill. -- Several Northeast Missouri natives were among 153 students at John Wood Community College who were named to the dean's list for the 2019 summer term.
To be named to the dean's list, a full-time student must be enrolled for nine or more credit hours and must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. A part-time student must have accumulated at least 15 semester hours, be enrolled for fewer than nine credit hours the current term and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
The students included:
Canton
Bobbie Sutton
Hannibal
Denise Brewington
Alicia Burditt
Jeffrey Carroll
Steven Riley
Douglas Streiff
LaGrange
Brandy Anderson
Cameron Phipps
Monroe City
Walter Mudd
Sheila Thomas
New London
Holly Booth
Rick Franke
Adrian Miller
Palmyra
Donald Caldwell
Philadelphia
John Dowson