HANNIBAL – The National Day of Monthly Prayer service will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Light Ministries International, 3131 Rendlen Ave.

The event is coordinated by Minister Dixie Forte and the Prayer Committee. Host Pastors will be Jesse and Leann Soondrum, and the theme is “Linked: Discovering the Gifts in Every Generation.”

Praise and worship will be led by Justin Holiday and the Music Team, with a solo performed by Lindell Shumake. Pastor Spencer Camp and Pastor Jesse Soondrum will be speakers.

All are welcome. More information is available by calling 573-822-6395.