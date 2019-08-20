Join the Hannibal Regional Auxiliary for the Sixth Annual Glitz Gala Jewelry Auction on Oct. 3, at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.

HANNIBAL – Join the Hannibal Regional Auxiliary for the Sixth Annual Glitz Gala Jewelry Auction on Oct. 3, at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St. The Glitz Gala, officially sponsored by the Century 21 Broughton Team, benefits the Hannibal Regional Auxiliary.

Tickets are required for the evening and space is limited. Tickets are $25 each and may be purchased by calling 573-248-5272. Your ticket includes appetizers, wine and a chance to win Rodan and Fields items, a jewelry box handmade by Drew Sutor, a men’s bracelet from the Vintage Market, sunglasses from HQ Eyes or a Powder Room Pedicure. Extra chances to win prizes may be purchased for $10 each or three for $25. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the live auction begins at 6 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to view each jewelry item up for auction before the bidding begins.

The proceeds from the Glitz Gala will help Hannibal Regional Auxiliary fulfill their pledge to the Building Better Tomorrows campaign. The Building Better Tomorrows campaign is raising funds to help Hannibal Regional increase surgical capacity, expand and improve critical care areas and invest in the future through delivery rooms.

Other sponsors for the event include Advance Physical Therapy, Mark Twain Casino, General Mills, Northwestern Mutual, The Olive Branch, Griffen’s Flowers, Fiddlestiks and Jim Quinlin Auctioneer Services.

Hannibal Regional Auxiliary was formed in 1993 to help patients, families, and visitors in a variety of ways and contribute to the community. Today, with more than 260 members, the Auxiliary donates approximately 25,000 hours of service each year. The Auxiliary provides service in several areas including Judy’s Boutique Gift Shop, Cancer Center, Children’s Center, reception desk and waiting rooms. More information is available by contacting Alicia Rollins at 573-248-5272 or visiting hrhonline.org.