NEW LONDON, Mo. — Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation crews will conduct survey work in Ralls County. Please see the dates and locations below. All work will be completed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.

U.S. 61 northbound — Monday, Aug. 19 and Wednesday, Aug. 21, traffic will be reduced to one lane from Missouri Route 19 overpass to the north business route near New London while the survey work is completed.

U.S. 61 southbound — Tuesday, Aug. 20 and Thursday, Aug. 22, traffic will be reduced to one lane from Salt River to MO 19 near New London while the survey work is completed.

Please use caution if you will be traveling through these areas and always obey all work zone signs and personnel, and put down your cell phone to help eliminate distractions.

This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed. More information is available by contacting MoDOT's Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MoDOT (275-6636). All roadwork is posted on the traveler information map. You can also visit them online at www.modot.org/northeast.