QUINCY, Ill. -- Several Northeast Missouri natives were among 153 students at John Wood Community College who were named to the dean's list for the 2019 summer term.

To be named to the dean's list, a full-time student must be enrolled for nine or more credit hours and must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. A part-time student must have accumulated at least 15 semester hours, be enrolled for fewer than nine credit hours the current term and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

The students included:

Canton

Bobbie Sutton

Hannibal

Denise Brewington

Alicia Burditt

Jeffrey Carroll

Steven Riley

Douglas Streiff

LaGrange

Brandy Anderson

Cameron Phipps

Monroe City

Walter Mudd

Sheila Thomas

New London

Holly Booth

Rick Franke

Adrian Miller

Palmyra

Donald Caldwell

Philadelphia

John Dowson